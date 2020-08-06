CLOSE
Did DaBaby Just Confirm His Relationship With DaniLeigh With Name-Drop On New Song [VIDEO]

The internet has been wondering, but it looks like DaBaby may have just announced his relationship with DaniLeigh in his new song “Go” off his deluxe album.

Zoe Saldana apologies for playing Nina Simone, and Kevin Hart defends Ellen. Catch up with all the news in entertainment with Lore’l on today’s The Lo Down!

