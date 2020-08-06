Masks Will Be Mandatory For All Students K-12 In Classrooms!

The fate of the 2020-2021 school is truly at the hands of COVID-19. Since the outbreak of this viral infection, life as we know it has been turned upside down. Now, with the end of summer upon us and the new school year approaching, the safety of our children is being dangled right in front of us.

For many school districts across the state, virtual learning has been selected for the initial start of the school year. Other school districts are working on a hybrid of virtual learning and in class instruction.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that all students that will be in any Ohio classrooms, are mandated to wear masks this fall. He is to sign the The Ohio Department of Health order mandating masks be worn by all students in grades K-12.

Prior to this new decision, Ohio’s mask mandate only applied to kids 10 and up. There are some exceptions to the new mask rule including:

Children under the age of 2

Children who cannot remove a face covering without assistance

Children with significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering

Children living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask

Children with facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

Governor DeWine is working with FEMA provide about 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff.

