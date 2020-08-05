Masks Are Mandatory For School k-12

We have had public briefings from Governor Dewine every day for weeks now. As the beginning of school inches closer and closer, parents are concerned about the safety of their babies as well as what the education system is doing to ensure their safety. As of yesterday, Dewine announced that masks will be mandatory for all children k-12. How likely do you think it is that your child will keep the mask on through an entire school day? How comfortable do you feel sending your child back to school?

via. WLWT

The new health department order was announced Tuesday by the governor, with a few exemptions. Those exceptions include:

Children under the age of 2

Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance

A child with a significant behavioral/physiological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated by a facial covering

A child living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated by a mask

A child with a facial obstruction that causes airway obstruction

A previous version of the state’s health order required all educators and staff wear masks for in-person learning. This new order extends to the students themselves.

“We are working with FEMA to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff,” DeWine said. “We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year.”

