Tek of Smif-N-Wessun “The Illest,” E.D.I. Mean “Avant Mindstate” & More | Daily Visuals 8.4.20

Tekashi Snitch9ine might’ve brought much, much shame to the most thorough of borough’s in New York City but as long as we have real heads like Tek of Smif N Wessun representing Bucktown U.S.A., we’ll be alright.

Keeping the OG legacy of Kings County going in this new era, Tek comes through with his latest visuals to “The Illest” where the street veteran kicks some hard bars over Biggie’s classic instrumental while rolling through the hood with his peoples. He can do that without security cause he ain’t no snitch. Just sayin.’

From East Coast OG’s to Wesside riders, E.D.I. Mean continues to rep Tupac’s Outlawz Immortal group and for his clip to “Avant Mindstate” rolls through Cali showing love like it was the mid 90’s.

We miss Big and Pac. R.I.P.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Sunny Boy, Germ, and more.

TEK OF SMIF N WESSUN – “THE ILLEST”

E.D.I. MEAN – “AVANT MINDSTATE”

GERM – “COOKIES”

OTHASOUL – “UNWIND”

KILLY & Y2K – “OH NO”

ZAYTHEGOAT FT. LITTLEJOHN4K – “WAR W US”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “HITECH”

CHINO CAPPIN – “LOADING”

TMG FRE$H & TEE GRIZZLEY – “CHAMPAGNE CRY”

