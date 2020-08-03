CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: Ex-Dance Instructor Arrested For Charges Related to Sexual Battery Involving Students

A former dance teacher with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has been arrested in the state of New York.

The U.S. Marshals office revealed that he was taken into custody on charges related to sexual battery.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

, who was let go from his Cleveland School of the Arts contract in 2014 after sexual accusations surfaced, was “arrested without incident,” the U.S. Marshals office said and is currently in custody in New York.

According to a recent arrest warrant for Greene, an alleged victim said Greene performed a sex act on him in a dressing room in 2008.

The warrant also mentioned that “multiple victims have come forward with extremely similar incidents that happened to them.”

Greene is expected back in Cleveland soon.

The Cleveland Division of sex crimes is now seeking help in regards to Greene.  If you and or anyone has any knowledge of him, contact the department at (216) 623-5630.

 

