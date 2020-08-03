CLOSE
Diva's Daily Dirt With The Jasmine Brand

While Dominique Da Diva is out Jasmine from The Jasmine Brand joined DJ QuickSilva to give us the daily dirt!

 

Very sad news. Frank Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly died in a car accident, along with his friend.

According to reports, the car accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. in Ventura County (near Los Angeles). The initial investigation revealed the car collided with a tree in the center median.

Reportedly, the force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames… [continue reading on thejasminebrand.com]

