Atlanta High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To COVID-19

According to WSBTV, 17-year-old Justin Hunter a rising senior at Johns Creek High School lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the same week. Hunter, a linebacker on Johns Creek High’s football team, told WSBTV hat he will dedicate this entire season to his family. He said his whole family tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago, but he mother and father developed symptoms that they never recovered from.

Eugene Hunter, his father ago 59, died July 26 and Angie Hunter, his mother ago 57, died July 30th. They were both active in the community and were always there to lend a helping hand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

