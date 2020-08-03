Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just add this one to the list.

42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after purchasing a Porsche in Okaloosa County with a check printed from his home computer.

Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he also attempted to buy Rolex watches with a bad check.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Kelley wrote the fraudulent check to the Destin Porsche for $139,203.05 on July 27 and a $61,521 check to a Miramar Beach jeweler in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches.

Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com