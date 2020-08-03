Tekashi 6ix9ine Back On The Streets!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is now a free man! After completing his 2-year sentence he got right back to what we know him best for, “Trolling”. He shot a new music video for a song called “P****i”. He is now traveling with armed security guards with bulletproof vests. Known for his controversial comments, he held no bars when he said ” If your favorite rapper like Pop Smoke, Nipsey and XXX had armed guards they would still be alive.”

via.XXL

On Sunday (Aug. 2), pictures and video surfaced from a 6ix9ine video shoot for a new track. Unlike, his previous three videos that were shot in his living room, Tekashi is out in the streets for this one. In the pictures, Tekashi smiles proudly for the camera. In behind-the-scenes footage from the visual, he turns up while being filmed and flosses large amounts of cash. Men who appear to be 6ix9ine’s security can be seen milling around wearing bulletproof vests.

