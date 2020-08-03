Kenneth Petty Granted Permission to Attend Birth With Wife Nicki Minaj

Good news just rolling in for the Petty’s. Nicki’s husband asked for pretrial permission to be present at his child’s birth after being arrest for not registering as a sex offender when the couple first moved to LA. A judge has updated all of the conditions even including the use of the internet. Happy Monday to Nicki and her husband!

The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew, but he has sought permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he can be present when the Starships rapper, who is believed to be to be six months pregnant, goes into labour.

According to TMZ, Petty had the terms amended on Friday, enabling him to travel with Minaj “periodically on business trips as her manager,” which will ensure he is present when she goes into labour.

Other pretrial conditions will stay in place, meaning Petty cannot use illicit substances and will continue to wear an ankle monitor.

The news comes days after Minaj confirmed rumours suggesting she is expecting the couple’s first child by sharing photos from a fun maternity shoot.

The couple wed last October.

