Melody Thorton “Phoenix Rise,” Lil Wayne ft. Jay Jones & Gudda Gudda “Thug Life” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.20

With the Black Lives Matters protests having experienced a resurgence in 2020 thanks to the tragic death of George Floyd and other innocent Black men and women, artists have been inspired to create music around the movement and Melody Thorton continues that trend with her latest music video.

For her black-and-white visuals to “Phoenix Rise,” Melody uses throwback footage of how intense the protests and fight for equality was during the Civil Rights era that paved the way for today’s righteous protests. Keep stirring up good trouble, y’all. Rest in Power, Sir.

Lil Wayne meanwhile borrows Young Thug’s steez and kicks it with his peoples in his Jay Jones and Gudda Gudda assisted visuals to “Thug Life.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Action Bronson, Rod Wave, and more.

MELODY THORTON – “PHOENIX RISE”

LIL WAYNE FT. JAY JONES & GUDDA GUDDA “THUG LIFE”

ACTION BRONSON – “LATIN GRAMMYS”

ROD WAVES – “FREESTYLE”

JACKBOY – “LOST TIES”

LIL TRETRE FT. 6 BABY – “BLM”

BIG YAVO – “4 WAY”

MONTANA OF 300 – “WHAT’S POPPIN’”

