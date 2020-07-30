Alright once and for all let’s settle this, who gets the front seat in the car? Wife or Mom? This video has gone viral of a couple arguing over the front seat (see video below). Have you ever been in this situation and what did or what would you do? Let’s #GetUnfiltered! Dominique Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva would love to hear your opinion, call in 877.537.5757

Head Back To QuickSilvaShow.com

Get Unfiltered: Who Gets The Car Front Seat? Wife or Mom? was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: