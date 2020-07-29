Don Juan Fasho speaks with Slim from the Multi-Platinum R&B superstars 112 during an interview via Zoom…
On the call, he talks about their new single “Spend It All” Along with the sultry record, 112 will roll out a hat trick of additional cuts in the coming weeks, “For Us” and “Looking For Love,” on August 7 and August 21, respectively. The Billboard chart-topping group is set to deliver the first official album project since their 2018 split, the 112 FOREVER EP, on August 21.
He also talks about what happened to the other two members Q & Daron…
He even opens up about Mike having COVID-19 & he speaks on voting in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Don Juan Fasho: Zoom Interview With Slim From 112
- Commemorating the Life and Legacy of Helen Jones Woods
- Honoring the Life and Legacy of Helen Jones Woods
- ‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Freeform Series Explores Romance In A Coronavirus World [Trailer]
- Video Shows ‘Karen’ Ranting About ‘Coddled’ Black People As BLM And Pro-Police Protestors Clash
- HHW Gaming: Baraka, Erron Black & Kitana Get Summer-Themed Fits In Latest MK 11: Aftermath Costume Pack
- YG Details 2020 Police Raid, Kanye West’s Presidential Run & Picks Meek Mill For Hypothetical VERZUZ Challenge [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick Ross On #Verzuz August 6th [POLL]
- Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist Letter After Graduation
- ‘Karen’ Appropriation? GOP Group Uses The Name In A Conservative Twitter Spat
Don Juan Fasho: Zoom Interview With Slim From 112 was originally published on rnbcincy.com