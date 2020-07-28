CLOSE
Cincinnati: Fairfield School District Discuss School Openings

Fairfield school district officials held a meeting this morning to discuss the schools opening back back up.

Via Fox19

District officials are holding a public meeting at 7 a.m. It will take place inside the Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Rd. The focus will be what school will look like for students and staff when they return to class in a few weeks, on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

