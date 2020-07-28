Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

She may have been your favorite in the 90’s hit sitcom, Living Single as Maxine Shaw but now she’s standing for the people.
Being the Co-Founder of Color Farm Media, she’s releasing a documentary about the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. The documentary titled “John Lewis-Good Trouble” will discuss his service to the country and how his rise for activism began.
Listen to hear more details of creating his story and what’s next for her.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in NashvilleSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay BondSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Opposition to Coleman's NominationSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus BridgeSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. John Lewis Mug ShotSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman JohnSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at CapitalsSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval OfficeSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. John Lewis SpeakingSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of FreedomSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TXSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Clinton Watch PartySource:Getty 22 of 24
23. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 24 of 24
Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com