Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis “Good Trouble” Documentary [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

She may have been your favorite in the 90’s hit sitcom, Living Single as Maxine Shaw but now she’s standing for the people.

Being the Co-Founder of Color Farm Media, she’s releasing a documentary about the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis.  The documentary titled “John Lewis-Good Trouble” will discuss his service to the country and how his rise for activism began.

Listen to hear more details of creating his story and what’s next for her.

