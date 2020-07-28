HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 21’ Unveils The The X-Factor Abilities For The League’s Elite Quarterbacks

EA had Madden fans and players talking and debating after they revealed the overall ratings for the NFL’s talent. Now it’s time to see X-Factor abilities for the league’s elite talent.

EA is kicking off a week that will see the reveal of the X-Factor in-game abilities for 50 of the NFL’s best players. Starting today (Jul.27), we learn about the X-Factor abilities the best quarterbacks under center in the NFL. The reveal includes Madden NFL 21 cover athlete Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Now, if you happen to be new to the Madden franchise, X-Factors are described as “powerful in-game abilities mimicking real-life talent, behavior, and characteristics that help take teams to new heights and raise their game when it matters.” Basically, that clutch factor you won’t find on the back of an NFL player’s trading card.

Today’s X-Factor reveal for the QBs listed above are:

Patrick Mahomes: Bazooka – Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards.

– Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards. Lamar Jackson: Truzz – Immune to fumbles when he’s in the zone.

– Immune to fumbles when he’s in the zone. Tom Brady: Pro Reads – Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws.

Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws. Drew Brees: Pro Reads – Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws.

Highlights the first open target and speeds up throws. Russell Wilson: Blitz Radar – Highlights extra blitzers.

Highlights extra blitzers. Aaron Rodgers: Gambler – Can’t be intercepted by AI defenders

This latest news about the next installment in the famed football video game franchise follows the reveal of the announcement of the players who will be in this year’s 99 overall rating club. Madden NFL 21 drops worldwide on August 28, 2020, on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

You can peep all of the cool X-Factor cards below.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21

