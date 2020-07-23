The pandemic has taken a major toll on everyone and that includes many establishments. Yelp is reporting that a large percentage of restaurants that shut down temporarily at the beginning of the pandemic are not able to reopen and they are closed permanently.

According to Mashable, Yelp’s Economic Average report shows that of the 26,160 restaurants listed as temporarily closed on Yelp as of July, 60 percent of them have now permanently closed. Unfortunately this means temporary closings are dropping while permanent shutdowns are increasing.

For bars and clubs, 44 percent of the 5,454 on Yelp that temporarily closed are now closed for good as well. Honolulu, San Francisco, and Las Vegas are the cities struggling hardest to keep businesses open as those cities have the highest rate of restaurant closures.

Yelp: Over Half of Temporarily Closed Restaurant Didn't Reopen was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

