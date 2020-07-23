CLOSE
Ohio
Cleveland Indians Planning to Meet With Native American Leaders on Potential Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are taking another step forward into possibly doing away with its longtime name and brand.

Its owner, Paul Dolan, has mentioned on July 23 that the team will be “meeting with Native American leaders to help determine the best path forward.”

There have also been discussions involving team manager Terry Francona and several of its players in regards to the name and social and racial justice and equality.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

To continue examining the best path forward, the organization said it will be engaging with Native American leaders to “better understand their perspectives,” in regards to the team name.

The organization will also hold discussions with civic leaders and said it will continue to listen to the opinions and perspectives of players, fans, partners and employees.

Dolan also mentioned the “passionate response” the Indians have gotten in regards to the potential name change.

 

Cleveland Indians Planning to Meet With Native American Leaders on Potential Name Change

