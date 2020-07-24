Kim Kardashian Issues Statement On Kanye West, Details Bipolar Disorder Struggle

Kim Kardashian has issued a statement regarding the erratic behavior of her husband Kanye West. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian detailed that her hands have been tied since Yeezy is a grown man, which makes dealing with his bipolar disorder particularly tough while trying to maintain any semblance of privacy.

We’ll save the fact that she at least initially dropped her statement on IG Stories for some other time (but yeh, t it wasn’t the Notes app).

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

True, true.

She added, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware of far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

On the one hand, Kardashian is echoing what many from the outside have noted, that Kanye needs to want to be helped. It’s been documented that he doesn’t like taking bipolar medication because he feels it messes with his creativity. And his wife’s words also explain why to many it seems like she was leaving Kanye out to dry while he acting a fool.

But on the other hand, she is still a Kardashian, a family known for being savvy at flipping narratives to what they want people to see versus what may be the actual reality. Just ask Taylor Swift.

As for the rest of the statement, she shows nothing but support for her husband, who she calls a “brilliant but complicated person” and asserts that “those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

That definitely sounds like she’s blessing Yeezy with an out after his latest late-night tweets where he suggested that his wife cheated on him with Meek Mill and that he’s been seeking a divorce for almost two years.

Kardashian closed by asking for “passion and empathy” while their family sorts things out. Sounds fair enough.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Kim Kardashian Issues Statement On Kanye West, Details Bipolar Disorder Struggle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: