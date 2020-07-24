Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is coming to Netflix with her own special and we are here for it.

The hilarious queer comedian, who’s earned her comedy stripes by garnering an Emmy nod for her writing for the iconic late-night comedy showcase, is showcasing her own talent with her first-ever hourlong comedy special, 3 In The Morning.

Filmed prior to the pandemic, the Netflix special features the Boston-bred comedian delivers the witty, candid, and raw style of comedy that is perfect for the current sociopolitical climate.

“With everything that’s going on it’s hard to laugh at anything these days and I get that,” Jay said in a statement. “I just hope this special provides a little break from the insanity.”

Breaking the news to fans, Sam Jay took to Instagram to share the news with an unorthodox announcement that only she could pull off.

“AYE N*GGAS!!! I finally get to announce the special Drop!!! AUGUST 4TH shit gonna be so gawd damn dope,” Sam Jay wrote. “I’m so excited to share this with y’all man … like this is my first joint and I left it all up there for you mofos! Sorry I called y’all all b*tches but I am amped !! AUGUST 4TH shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiittttttt!!!!!! @netflixisajoke we doing it and all that TRUEEEEEEEEE!!!”

In the trailer, Jay tells a story about her and her girlfriend’s experience traveling together before she jokingly adds that her significant other must have forgotten that she is not “a man,” after seeing how much luggage that the hilarious comedian was expected to carry.

“Then we got to an airport and it caused a fight because she forgets I’m not a man. I’m not a f*ckin’ man. I’m not!” Jay says. “So I don’t have any chivalry. I don’t give a f*ck!”

3 in the Morning hits Netflix on Tuesday, August 4, check out the trailer below.

Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For Sam Jay’s ‘3 In The Morning’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: