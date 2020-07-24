YG Talks New Single ‘Swag’, Plays Questions For Da Culture, Has Words For Trump + More

Continue reading YG Helps Organize Massive L.A. Black Lives Matter Protest, For Music Video?

YG Helps Organize Massive L.A. Black Lives Matter Protest, For Music Video?

[caption id="attachment_879427" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] YG might have some explaining to do. Yesterday (June 7), the Compton rapper helped organize a massive Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles—which he also used for a music video. https://twitter.com/haleyp/status/1269714825799561216 Using a protest to create a music video doesn’t exactly align too well with the cause. But that’s what YG did for his “FTP” aka “F*ck The Police” single. Reports TMZ: The peaceful demonstration of more than 50,000 people began Sunday on Hollywood Blvd … and the aerial views were epic. YG teamed up with BLM LA and joined activist and BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors at the front of the crowd to share some words and explain the importance of using his voice. Much of the crowd came equipped with face masks, homemade BLM signs and messaging to remember the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many other black people killed by police. YG also used the huge protest as the music video setting for his newly released track, “F**k the Police” … which he shot during the event. Speaking of which, police presence during the march was minimal, and it remained a totally peaceful event. We trust YG will be donating a significant chunk of the change made from the song, if not all, to BLM or other worthy causes, right? We’ll give the rapper the benefit of the doubt on this one. In a post about the protest’s success, he addresses any possible controversy. “For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine,” reads part of YG’s statement on IG. He adds, “See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N*gga. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause.” Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep some reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBKiCvuAxGX/