Report: Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital In Alleged Suicide Attempt

Not our Tamar!

It is being reported that Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital Thursday (July 16) night in a possible suicide attempt.  Daily Mail details that Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso found in her in their downtown Los Angeles hotel room unresponsive.

Sources say that Adefeso “called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills.”  He believes that it was a suicide attempt.

While Tamar’s condition is currently unknown a spokesperson said, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

This story is still developing.

 

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

