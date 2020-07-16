Say What! The Migos Are Suing Former Attorney For Millions

It looks like Quality Control Music (also known as QCM or QC the Label) is about to take another hit.

As the music label mourns the loss of budding rapper Lil Marlo, it is being reported that the labels biggest group, the Migos, has mentioned the label in a lawsuit they filed against their former attorney.

Yesterday (7/14/2020) Pierre “P” Thomas took to his Instagram to express his frustration with the accusations.

The Migos who recently filed the malpractice lawsuit, alleges that their former attorney Damien Granderson cheated the group out of millions of dollars when he represented both the group and the label (QC). They claim they were unaware of the labels relationship with their then attorney, Damien Granderson, when they negotiated their contracts with both QC and Capitol Music Group, which resulted in them to getting the short-end of the contract.

According to the groups lawsuit Granderson gave Quality Control Music “the right to far-above-industry-norm compensation even though QCM was not required to perform any work at all.”

Coach K and the Migos former attorney Damien Granderson have yet to comment on the lawsuit. It is also unclear if the group will leave the label (QC) once this issue is resolved.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

