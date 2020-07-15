This is just sad that someone has enough hate in their heart to vandalized the Black Lives Matter Mural downtown Cincinnati. Someone poured red pant on the mural. If you know the person who did this let the cops know.

Around 20 demonstrators took to Plum Street Tuesday night after someone appeared to have vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural before City Hall. Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

Cincinnati: Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

