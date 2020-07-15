Porsha Williams has been in the streets protesting since the very beginning of when they started after the death of George Floyd. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has just been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. A video posted on Twitter shows her being handcuffed and taken in the back of a police van. The mass demonstration took place outside the AG’s home because he has yet to file charges in the murder of Breonna Taylor.
Porsha Williams Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor was originally published on themorninghustle.com