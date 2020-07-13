‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Declared Dead At 33

Naya Rivera, the Glee actress who went missing after boating on Lake Piru in California last week, was declared dead on Monday (July 13). She was 33.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the popular Fox musical, went missing last Wednesday. Her 4-year-old Josey was discovered on the boat alone, prompting authorities to search for Rivera led by a team of divers. Investigators believe that the actress, who first began acting as a child and made guest appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more, drowned in a “tragic accident.”

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

BREAKING: “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura Co. police say. https://t.co/Tgz4zoMOpb pic.twitter.com/eNLRynBnnb — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2020

Her body was found Monday near the area where she initially was believed to have gone underwater. Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in her death or that she purposefully attempted to hurt herself.

Rivera joined the Glee cast in 2009, first as a recurring character before being prompted to series regular. Alongside Heather Morris, Rivera’s Santana character and Morris’ Brittany Pierce became standouts for their portrayal as a lesbian couple on television. The show quickly became a cult-favorite and spawned numerous soundtracks.

Rivera is survived by her son, Josey, her father, George, her mother Yolanda, her younger brother Mychal and sister Nickayla.

