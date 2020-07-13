Quality Control Rapper Lil Marlo Murdered In Atlanta: Report

We absolutely hate reporting this type of news. Quality Control rapper Lil Marlo was murdered in Atlanta last night (July 12) in the early morning hours.

Marlo, born Rudolph Johnson, ran with Lil Baby and the two actually dropped a mixtape a few years ago called 2 The Hard Way. While Lil Baby’s career has taken off, many pegged Marlo as being next in line to blow on QC’s roster.

Sadly, Marlo was reportedly shot and killed last night on a Georgia highway. Per TMZ, the cops responded to a call at 2:06 am Sunday morning about a car accident on I-285 in downtown Atlanta. They found Marlo shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cops have barely any details about how it all went down.

Just IN: Atlanta Rapper Rudolph "Lil Marlo" Johnson, born and raised in Bowen Home projects on the Westside area of Atlanta, found dead.🕊🙏🏽 I heart goes out to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3FOIWnhL9e — Durtty Daily 🤬🗓 (@DurttyDaily) July 12, 2020

As word started spreading of the 27-year-old’s death on social media, more details started coming. He was allegedly shot and killed on the highway with footage of the incident making the rounds online.

Here’s footage of QC artist Lil Marlo’s car being shot up, Rest In Peace Lil Marlo 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/kv6mWm1USN — Blanco Tarantino TV (@BlancoTarantino) July 12, 2020

Lil Yachty took to Instagram to pay homage to the fallen rapper, writing, “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1 .”

Tributes have been pouring in since Marlo’s murder. Rest in power Lil Marlo.

This story is developing.

RIP LIL MARLO — K CAMP (@kcamp) July 12, 2020

Dawg ….. mannnnn …. Atlanta is on some Shit right now man RIP MARLO !! This shit is crazy — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) July 12, 2020

