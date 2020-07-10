CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin’?! Why We Can’t Take Kanye West For President Serious! [VIDEO]

If we thought Donald Trump was unqualified, Lore’l says Kanye West shouldn’t even have the chance! Even though he tried to deny his MAGA best friend Donald Trump, that’s not enough to convince us that he’s president material.  As a people, let’s agree that this is CAP and to not be distracted by the rapper’s attempt to be president.

RELATED NEWS:

MAGA Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Twitter Smells A Troll

Kanye West Tweets He Is Running For President In 2020

Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President, Being Off Trump & Wants The Wakanda Model For The White House

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

MAGA Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Twitter Smells A Troll

13 photos Launch gallery

MAGA Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Twitter Smells A Troll

Continue reading MAGA Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Twitter Smells A Troll

MAGA Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Twitter Smells A Troll

[caption id="attachment_885722" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is running for President in 2020. At least, that’s what Yeezy declared today (July 4) on his Twitter feed.   https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1279575273365594112 The Chicago producer made a return over a week ago to announce his partnership with Gap and share content (like his never released “Spaceships” video). Apparently, his political aspirations are also part of the deal. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” tweet West around 9pm ET on this July 4 holiday, for some.  He’s been trending every since. But knowing Kanye West and his occasional tendency to troll, his announcement is getting the side-eye on these Internets. There is also the fact that he’s been a diehard Donald Trump supporter lately. And also, we can’t forget to mention how absolutely out of his depth he’s when speaking on socio-political issues. Yeezy’s infamous “slavery was a choice” commentary hasn’t improved much. But hey, maybe he’ll be getting financial backing from his homie Elon Musk? Nah. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1278353774671802369 So with that in mind, we’re calling shenanigans. But really, the lack of a follow-up tweet with say a platform or info about where to donate to the Yeezy 2020 campaign is the first inkling of the jig. We’re not the only ones, peep some of the most poignant and hilarious reactions below. The jokes are going to be ringing off for a while… https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1279577069005897728 HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin’?! Why We Can’t Take Kanye West For President Serious! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jeezy’s Ex Claims He Made Up Jeannie Mai…
 5 hours ago
07.10.20
‘The Wonder Years’ Is Getting An All Black…
 5 hours ago
07.10.20
The Caucasity: Koo Koo For Koffee Ken Spits…
 5 hours ago
07.10.20
“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump…
 5 hours ago
07.10.20
Photos
Close