Get Free CoronaVirus Testing In Maryland Here

Who needs a Free COVID-19 test? This Friday, July 10th, meet me, DJ QuickSilva, outside of the Family Medical Counseling services building located at 5936 MLK Jr Hwy in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. We will be there from 10a-1p with free CoronaVirus Tests. All ages are welcomed‼

For questions call 202.803.2340 powered by the Elaine Ellis Center of Health 🙏🏽

Get Free CoronaVirus Testing In Maryland Here  was originally published on kysdc.com

