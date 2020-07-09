CLOSE
2020 Rock Hall Inductions to Be Held Virtually

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions are following the latest trend and going virtual! The event — originally scheduled for Cleveland’s Public Hall on May 2nd — was pushed to November 7th. The new date is still happening but 2020 marks the first year that the Rock Hall will induct its members online.

According to RollingStone, the 2020 Rock Hall inductees are the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, and the Notorious B.I.G.

John Sykes, the Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement, “To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible. Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

