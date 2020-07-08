2 Chainz ft. Skooly “Devil Just Trying To Be Seen,” City Girls ft. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 7.7.20

2020 has been the strugglest of years in human history and though it’s been especially tough on Americans, it will go down as the year that outcry for social justice and racial equality hit a fever pitch.

For his visuals to his Skooly assisted “Devil Just Trying To Be Seen,” 2 Chainz uses camera phone footage of the numerous police killings of unarmed Black men and the protests they inspired on the streets while he and Skooly partake film themselves in the same camera phone manner. It was pretty cool ish.

City Girls meanwhile turn a work office into a strip club and get things extra turnt in their Doja Cat assisted clip to “P*ssy Talk.” Y’all know ain’t no man complaining to Human Resources for this kind of behavior.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Mistah F.A.B., and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. SKOOLY – “DEVIL JUST TRYING TO BE SEEN”

CITY GIRLS FT. DOJA CAT – “P*SSY TALK”

MISTAH F.A.B. FT. PHILTHY RICH – “CAME UP”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “CLOSE THE PAPER”

DRAG-ON – “SUMMER 2020”

JAY CRITCH – “MIGHTY DUCKS”

