CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food

US-FOOD-EMPLOYMENT-COURT

Source: MLADEN ANTONOV / Getty

 

Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches.  The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom.  The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.

Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.

The Latest:

Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…
 36 mins ago
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…
 36 mins ago
07.08.20
Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle’s…
 37 mins ago
07.08.20
Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Is Going Down…
 37 mins ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close