Dr. Key Hallmon is founder of The Village Market ATL, who’s mission is to advance economic equity for Black Businesses. On this Black Out Tuesday, Angie Ange spoke to Dr. Key on the power of creating a platform to bring Black businesses together. She also stresses the importance of providing the necessary assistance to position Black businesses for success! Follow @thevillagemarketatl to discover businesses and resources!

Even though everyone is rallying around these ideas today, we must apply these same principals and energy 365 days a year when supporting our owned institutions! Head over to our IG page and tag a Black-owned business we should check out!

Why Providing The Necessary Assistance To Position Black Businesses For Success Is So Vital [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com