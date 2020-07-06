Late Registration: Is Kanye West Really Thinking About Running For President In 2020?! [VIDEO]

Continue reading In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love [PHOTOS]

In Life And Death, Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Have An Everlasting Love [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3100131" align="aligncenter" width="876"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] It was the tragic news heard ’round the world. Many of us can remember where we were when we learned that Nipsey Hussle had been tragically shot and killed on March 31, 2019—one year ago today. Sadly, he left behind a blossoming rap career and a rise of black-owned businesses in his beloved Crenshaw neighborhood, but most importantly, he left behind his two children and the love of his life, Lauren London. The couple’s love felt like a fairy tale. A month before his death, the had put their magical bond on display in a stunning GQ photoshoot dubbed “California Love.” The iconic photospread, shot by Awol Erizku, is mostly known for the image of Lauren on a white horse looking like a West Coast queen with her King, leading her to her kingdom. It will literally take your breath away. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuJhNyXFpEg/?hl=en In an accompanying video, the couple showed off the playful and amorous dynamics of their relationship, which included Lauren calling him her celebrity crush and gushing over the community-conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ou8FAbw4YTs Despite their happiness, there were also some bumps in the road, but they always overcame them. They welcomed their son in 2016, some two years after being together and could always be seen walking the red carpet together, effortlessly and fashionably I might add, always supporting one another’s career. “He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1NMMm5BRqj/ To call this loss devastating would be an understatement. But Lauren continues to carry on his legacy with their love always guiding her every step of the way. Last December, she collaborated with Puma and released a touching commercial that had us in tears. With poetry written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Sammie Smith, and music by Grammy winner Larrance Dopson, the nearly three-and-half minute advert is more than just showing off streetwear. It’s an endearing love letter to the late rapper, a celebration of his promising legacy and a chance to revel in the beautiful people of Inglewood, California, who are still reeling from the rapper’s tragic death. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfldD53MSg&feature=emb_title So as we commemorate the one-year-anniversary of Hussle’s death, we also want to use this day to celebrate their bond by taking a look back at their inspiring love story. The marathon continues.