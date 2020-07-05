CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Here Are All The Rules for Cincinnati’s Mask Mandate

Two female friends walking down a Brooklyn alley wearing face masks

Source: NicolasMcComber / Getty

 

Cincinnati City Council voted (7-2) and passed a new ordinance mandating that mask must be worn.  But what are all the rules behind this new mandate?  We are breaking it all down so you won’t be caught off guard

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Where do you have to wear a mask?  When indoors in public spaces or in places where people are gathering.  This includes retail stores, public transportation etc.

When does the mandate start? July 9, 2020

Does everyone have to wear a mask?  There are a few exceptions including children under the age of 6, if you are in a gym, a health condition, whether mental or physical, if your job cannot be performed while wearing a mask, while in a restaurant eating or drinking, students and teachers while on school grounds.

What do I do if I witness someone not following the mandate?   The City Council asks you NOT to call the police.  Please call the Cincinnati Health Department at 513-357-7200.  Someone will come and bring them a mask if they continue to refuse a possible fine will be instated.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeWine Guidelines To Re-Opening Schools In The Fall

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

16 photos Launch gallery

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Continue reading That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_845506" align="alignnone" width="808"] Source: Idris Elba / @idriselba / Twitter[/caption] Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

The Latest:

Here Are All The Rules for Cincinnati’s Mask Mandate  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Apologizes For Calling His Record Label…
 3 hours ago
07.05.20
No Laughing Matter: D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly…
 3 hours ago
07.05.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…
 3 hours ago
07.05.20
G Herbo ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This,”…
 3 hours ago
07.05.20
Photos
Close