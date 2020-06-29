CLOSE
Fulton County & Atlanta Hawks Partner To Transform State Farm Arena into Georgia’s Largest-Ever Voting Precinct

Earlier today, the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections approved the use of State Farm Arena for upcoming 2020 elections, starting with early voting on July 20 for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

This voting precinct could be the largest voting precinct in the entire country. Hawks players will also join the cause to help bring people to the polls. Marta will play a role in getting voters from Fulton country to State Farm Arena to cast early ballots. The initiative is to help spread out voting to ensure folks can vote before the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

