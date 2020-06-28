Kanye West Releases “SpaceShip” Music Video After 15 Years

It’s been over 15 years since The College Dropout album was released. After nearly two decades, Kanye dropped the never released video for “Spaceship” after announcing a 10-year partnership with his Yezzy Supply brand and The Gap. As Kanye continues to secure the bag for himself and his family, he also mentioned details about his upcoming album Jesus is King 2.

via. UPROXX

The “Spaceship” video, which dates back to 2004, finds Kanye ironically working as a Gap employee. Giving the bare minimum to his retail job, to the disappointment of his manager, Kanye constantly daydreams about a better life that does not involve folding a stack of jeans for minimum wage. Also featured on the song are GLC and Consequence. The former plays another Gap employee, who spends much of his time in the break room with a coworker, while the latter plays a customer who also reminisces about his struggle, all while another female customer gets taken out of the store for a failed attempt at theft.

Follow the link To read More and view the video :https://uproxx.com/music/kanye-west-spaceship-video-2/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: