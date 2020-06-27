Congratulations Bryson Tiller! Class of 2020!

It is absolutely NEVER too late! A very big congratulations to the class of 2020’s, Bryson Tiller! He took to Twitter to share a very special moment. At the age of 27 he has officially graduated from high school. He wrote, Class of 2020 I never thought about going back to school until I started thinking about my goals and how to reach them. Getting my high school diploma was step 1. College is 100% next. This is awesome and very inspiring! Keep reaching for the stars Bryson!

The Louisville singer is officially a high school graduate, and he plans to go to college.

Bryson Tiller is celebrating a scholastic milestone. The 27-year-old singer recently earned his high school diploma, making him a member of the Class of 2020.

Tiller received his GED from Louisville’s Iroquois High School. Like many other graduates affected by the global pandemic, Tiller celebrated graduation from home. He also posted a video of himself sporting a cap and gown while graduation music plays in the background.

