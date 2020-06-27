CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Congratulations Bryson Tiller! Class of 2020!

Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It is absolutely NEVER too late! A very big congratulations to the class of 2020’s, Bryson Tiller! He took to Twitter to share a very special moment. At the age of 27 he has officially graduated from high school. He wrote, Class of 2020 I never thought about going back to school until I started thinking about my goals and how to reach them. Getting my high school diploma was step 1. College is 100% next. This is awesome and very inspiring! Keep reaching for the stars Bryson!

via. VIBE
The Louisville singer is officially a high school graduate, and he plans to go to college.

Bryson Tiller is celebrating a scholastic milestone. The 27-year-old singer recently earned his high school diploma, making him a member of the Class of 2020.

Tiller received his GED from Louisville’s Iroquois High School. Like many other graduates affected by the global pandemic, Tiller celebrated graduation from home. He also posted a video of himself sporting a cap and gown while graduation music plays in the background.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read more: https://www.vibe.com/2020/06/bryson-tiller-earns-his-high-school-diploma

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich “Rockstar,” Blueface “Finesse The…
 23 hours ago
06.26.20
The Roots Link With Michelle Obama’s Nonprofit Organization…
 24 hours ago
06.26.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 1 day ago
06.26.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 1 day ago
06.26.20
Photos
Close