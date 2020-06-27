B. Simone In Hot Water With LGBTQ Community

B. Simone can’t seem to catch a break. When the cancel culture vultures get their eyes set on someone they are relentless. Let’s take a look at this past month for her. First She was dragged for saying she wouldn’t date a man that works a 9-5. Then she wrote a book, where she plagiarized others’ work and passed it off as her own. Then she hosted a webinar on plagiarism and business laws, and social media let her have it. Now she’s found her self in hot water with the LGBTQ community.

via. The Shade Room

B. Simone is certainly having an incredibly controversial month. Following an intense backlash for slamming #BlackLivesMatter protesters, proclaiming that she would never date a man with a 9-5 job and being called out for plagiarizing her entire book—she has now landed in the middle of a new controversy.

This time it involves a resurfaced podcast from three years ago called “WHOREible Decisions” where she was a guest. During the episode, B. Simone repeatedly referred to transgender women as “trannys” and said that the LGBTQ community was the “lettuce bacon and tomato” community.

