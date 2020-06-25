CLOSE
Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity In Fashion Mags

The first woman to be on the cover of Vogue proposes that every publication requires two Black professionals to be interviewed for influential positions.

Ever since corporations, non-profits and media conglomerates have begun to publicly show support for #BlackLivesMatter—the first time for many of them—there has been an interesting pushback. In every industry, Black employees have been calling the hypocrisy of these sudden acts of solidarity to push for actual diversity and better treatment for folks of color in the workplace.

One of those people not afraid to speak up is Beverly Johnson, who in an op-ed for the Washington Post recalled how breaking all these glass ceilings as an African-American model in the 70s was meant to usher in groundbreaking change, and sadly, it did not.

“My debut was meant to usher in a current of change in the fashion industry,” she said. “But as the national conversation around racism expands, stories about discrimination in the fashion industry and at Vogue, in particular, have come under the spotlight,” she wrote.

She continued, pointing out how racism in the fashion industry dramatically impacted her career and its impact, especially being someone who fought for inclusion at her photoshoots

“My race limited me to significantly lower compensation than my white peers,” she said. “The industry was slow to include other black people in other aspects of the fashion and beauty industry. I was reprimanded for requesting Black photographers, makeup artists and hairstylists for photo shoots. Silence on race was then — and still is — the cost of admission to the fashion industry’s top echelons.”

Adding, “Black culture contributes enormously to the fashion industry. But Black people are not compensated for it. Brands do not retain and promote the many talented Black professionals already in the fashion, beauty and media workforce. Brands do not significantly invest in black designers. The fashion industry pirates blackness for profit while excluding black people and preventing them from monetizing their talents.”

In addition, the first Black woman to be on a cover in Vogue is using this time of reckoning to demand that the industry, especially publications housed at Conde Nast, be more inclusive in who is in front of and behind the camera. Looking specifically at Anna Wintour, who recently emailed her apologizing for her past treatment of Black employees, Johnson wants her to be held accountable for being what’s stemying change in the industry. 

“[ Wintour] is arguably the most powerful person in the world of fashion,” adding her “power would ostensibly allow her to hold her peers in fashion accountable for making structural changes.”

“I propose the ‘Beverly Johnson Rule’ for Condé Nast, similar to the Rooney Rule in the NFL that mandates that a diverse set of candidates must be interviewed for any open coaching and front office position,” she said. “The ‘Beverly Johnson Rule’ would require at least two Black professionals to be meaningfully interviewed for influential positions. This rule would be especially relevant to boards of directors, C-suite executives, top editorial positions and other influential roles.”

 

 

In reaction to this rule, Conde Nast recently told the TODAY show that they are “focused on creating meaningful, sustainable change and continues to implement an inclusive hiring process to ensure that a diverse range of candidates is considered for all open positions.”

But be clear: Johnson doesn’t want for the “Beverly Johnson Rule” to just be about Conde Nast, but a policy that every publication adopts moving forward.

“Forty-six years after my Vogue cover, I want to move from being an icon to an iconoclast and continue fighting the racism and exclusion that have been an ugly part of the beauty business for far too long.”

Read Johnson’s op-ed in its entirety here

[caption id="attachment_3153139" align="alignleft" width="804"] Source: @gabeophoto / Photo by @godesosax[/caption] In the 127-year history of the US version of Vogue Magazine, only 21 Black women have graced the covers—solo. It started off with Beverly Johnson in 1974 and over the past 46 years has included a mix of supermodels, actresses, singers and public figures such as Rihanna (who has the most with 6 covers), Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Cambell, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Serena Williams, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and most recently Cardi B. That's just a little bit more than a year's worth. When you look at photographers, the numbers are even more troublesome. During that century-plus timespan, there has only been one Black person to shoot a cover, Tyler Mitchell, who captured Queen Bey for her iconic September 2018 issue. So to say that Vogue is lagging in the diversity department is an understatement. But a new viral social media challenge is reimagining that problematic history and showing what the possibility of Black representation could look like if the fashion bible's EIC, Anna Wintour, and her team were more innovative, daring and inclusive. Enter: the #VogueChallenge. Popping up in the past week, this challenge encourages readers, models (both aspiring and professional) and everyday people to have the audacity to dream, to see themselves on the cover of one of the most coveted magazines in the world. It's also giving Black photographers, stylists, MUAs and hairstylists a chance to showcase their immense talent and passion. And let me be clear: Our people are SLAYING this challenge and outdoing any lewk  that Ms. Anna and dem have cooked up in their offices at 1 World Trade Center. PERIOD. Just peep this beauty: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQeEXYIK1q/   COME THROUGH SIS! https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQKYl3nCAG/?utm_source=ig_embed   It's no secret that there's been a lot of darkness for the past few months, especially during the past few weeks. These types of challenges—albeit the #PillowChallenge or the #DontRushChallenge—has given me a chance to revel in some much-needed joy and bask in all the beauty and creativity that Black women have to offer this world. We definitely need a break, because Black joy is as much of an act of resistance as taking to the streets. So take a look at these stunning sistas—of all sizes, shapes, shades and hair textures—who have taken heed of the #VogueChallenge and have been killin' it!

