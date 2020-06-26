Ohio Senator Breaks Down During Session Due to Racism

Ohio Democratic Senator Tina Maharath broke down in session today while having discussions about racism. This session was being held to further discuss the proposal to declare racism a public health crisis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Senator Maharath fears that sending her child back to school will lead to racism due to President Trump continuing to refer to COVID-19 as “kung-flu” or the “Chinese Virus”. Senator Maharath is Ohio’s first Asian American lawmaker and serves the 3rd district.
Senator Maharath was attending an Ohio Senate Health Committee meeting and listening to guests sharing how racism has impacted their lives. Senator Maharath was taken back by the stories shared saying, “My son is 8 years old, He’s about to go to school and probably have the same thing that happened to you. It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart to know that they’re telling us to go back to China. They’re telling us this is a Chinese virus.” Senator Maharath also shared some of her feelings on Twitter
After her tweet Senator Maharath started to receive many tweets of support.
President Trump continues to stand behind his racist language as he blames China for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Latest:
- Fabolous & Emily B Expecting Baby Girl After Domestic Violence Allegations
- Walking Target Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram Doesn’t Violate Sex Offender Policy
- Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From Tree In Milwaukee
- The Air Jordan 1 x Dior Raffle Is Officially Open, $2200 For HI’s Bruh
- Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was In His Feelings
- 3 North Carolina KKKops Fired After Racist Remarks Accidentally Captured On Video
- Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For Financial Assistance
- Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder By Cops Case
- Hennessy Launches Unfinished Business Program With $3M To Support Minority Entrepreneurs
- Jenny Slate Will No Longer Voice “Missy” on Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’
Ohio Senator Breaks Down During Session Due to Racism was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com