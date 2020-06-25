Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To Say Police Are Going To ‘Slaughter’ Black People

Three North Carolina police officers have been fired for racist comments about killing Black people, which was caught on camera.
The cops were identified as Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore. Piner was hired by the Wilmington Police Department in 1998 while Moore and Gilmore have been there since 1997.
According to the internal investigation incident report, the video of the officers comments was found on June 4 during a monthly inspection of Piner’s vehicle and was classified in the system as an “accidental activation.”
In the clip, Gilmore pulls up next to Piner’s vehicle and starts complaining about the protests against police violence across the country. Gilmore specifically brought up a social media video he had watched where white people kneeled in solidarity with Black people. He criticized the clips as “worshipping Blacks.”
While talking to Gilmore, Piner speaks about another officer Michael Scott, a Black man who he described as “bad news.” At one point, he brings up violence against Scott, saying, “Let’s see how his boys take care of him when (expletive) gets rough, see if they don’t put a bullet in his head,” according to the report.
Eventually, Gilmore pulls away and Piner gets a phone call from Moore, who was off duty. Throughout their talk, the two cops use the N-word repeatedly in reference to arrestees and folks outside the department.
When talking about a woman he arrested the day before the video, whom he described in racially derogatory terms, Moore said, “She needed a bullet in her head right then and move on. Let’s move the body out of the way and keep going.” Piner responded, “That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you.”
Piner then goes on to say that martial law could soon be declared in society. “We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them (expletive) (n-words). I can’t wait. God I can’t wait.” Moore said he wouldn’t do that.
Piner kept the violent rhetoric going by saying there should be another civil war to “wipe ’em off the (expletive) map,” according to the report. Moore and Piner also criticized the police department with Moore especially coming after then interim Police Chief Donny Williams. He claimed Williams “dropped the ball” and that “there have been too many times that all he cares about is the (expletive) community.”
When Sgt. Mike Donelson led the investigation into the videos, he interviewed the three officers separately and none of them denied the comments in the video, according to the report. Instead, they blamed the “stress of today’s climate in law enforcement as a reason for their ‘venting,’” the report read. Piner particularly said that after working a recent protest in downtown Wilmington, he was concerned for his family’s safety and it caused increased stress at home.
All three officers involved also had the gull to say they’re not racist.
After their terminations, District Attorney Ben David explained that all the cases where the three men were witnesses will now be reviewed for instances of racial bias. Williams also recommended that the cops not be eligible to ever be rehired by the City of Wilmington.
Williams went on to add that he will meet with every WPD officer individually for 15-20 minutes in the month of July and all 350 WPD employees will be required to finish an Implicit Bias Training. He also said a cultural education series will be launched for small group dialogues and he plans on exploring the establishment of a citizen review board.
83 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. David McAtee1 of 83
2. Natosha “Tony” McDade2 of 83
3. George Floyd3 of 83
4. Yassin Mohamed4 of 83
5. Finan H. Berhe5 of 83
6. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 6 of 83
7. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 7 of 83
8. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 8 of 83
9. Terrance Franklin9 of 83
10. Miles HallSource:KRON4 10 of 83
11. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 11 of 83
12. William Green12 of 83
13. Samuel David Mallard, 1913 of 83
14. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 14 of 83
15. De’von Bailey, 1915 of 83
16. Christopher Whitfield, 3116 of 83
17. Anthony Hill, 2617 of 83
18. De'Von Bailey, 1918 of 83
19. Eric Logan, 5419 of 83
20. Jamarion Robinson, 2620 of 83
21. Gregory Hill Jr., 3021 of 83
22. JaQuavion Slaton, 2022 of 83
23. Ryan Twyman, 2423 of 83
24. Brandon Webber, 2024 of 83
25. Jimmy Atchison, 2125 of 83
26. Willie McCoy, 2026 of 83
27. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2127 of 83
28. D’ettrick Griffin, 1828 of 83
29. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 29 of 83
30. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 30 of 83
31. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 31 of 83
32. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 32 of 83
33. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 33 of 83
34. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 34 of 83
35. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 35 of 83
36. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 36 of 83
37. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 37 of 83
38. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 38 of 83
39. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 39 of 83
40. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 40 of 83
41. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 41 of 83
42. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 42 of 83
43. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 43 of 83
44. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 44 of 83
45. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 45 of 83
46. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 46 of 83
47. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 47 of 83
48. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 48 of 83
49. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 49 of 83
50. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 50 of 83
51. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 51 of 83
52. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 52 of 83
53. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 53 of 83
54. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 54 of 83
55. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 55 of 83
56. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 56 of 83
57. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 57 of 83
58. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 58 of 83
59. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 59 of 83
60. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 60 of 83
61. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 61 of 83
62. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 62 of 83
63. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 63 of 83
64. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 64 of 83
65. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 65 of 83
66. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 66 of 83
67. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 67 of 83
68. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 68 of 83
69. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 69 of 83
70. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 70 of 83
71. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 71 of 83
72. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 72 of 83
73. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 73 of 83
74. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 74 of 83
75. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 75 of 83
76. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 76 of 83
77. Patrick Harmon, 5077 of 83
78. Jonathan Hart, 2178 of 83
79. Maurice Granton, 2479 of 83
80. Julius Johnson, 2380 of 83
81. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 83
82. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 83
