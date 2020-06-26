New Baby Alert! Fabolous & Emily B Are Expecting A Baby Girl
Congrats to the swaggy couple Fab & Emily B! Fabolous made the announcement on Father’s Day that they are expecting a new bundle of joy! This will be their third child together. I bet a bunch of quarantine babies will be poppin’ out of the woodworks sooner than later. Check out the post below….
Also tune-in for the Fab vs Jadakiss Verzuz Battle!
