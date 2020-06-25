Kodak Black Threatens Walmart With Lawsuit

Kodak has time today. The rapper, is ready to take legal action against the big-box retailer after a replica of his Sniper Gang chain was listed on the website.

According to TMZ, his team is ready to file a lawsuit if the seller and Walmart don’t take down the fake chain ASAP.

“We have been made aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website. If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be processing with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller.”

Walmart has said the chain is being sold by a third-party company and is working to remove the product from its website.

