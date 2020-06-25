CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Hot Boy Summer: Rapper 6LACK Launches His Own Hot Sauce Brand

Dropping in conjunction with his new EP.

Spotify Celebrates Black History Is Now Pop-Up with Performances by 6lack And DJ Olivia Dope

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

6LACK has the streets with his newest release and is about to turn up the temperature up again. He is releasing his own food condiment line.

As spotted on High Snobiety another emerging talent is leveraging his brand into another business category. As per the report the Baltimore, Maryland native is following up the release of his recent single “Float” with his own brand of hot sauce. He made the informal announcement his official Instagram account. “Releasing my own hot sauce @600_degrees dont let me catch you putting nun else on your wings this summer 🍗🔥” he wrote. The visual shows three bottles flanked with actual peppers and a flaming background.

This new venture coincides with his upcoming EP 6 PC Hot. He hinted that the release will be available starting Wednesday, June 23 but it has yet to be spotted on Apple Music or any other major streaming platform. Additionally there is no information available on his forthcoming 600 Degrees hot sauce as the post had a “COMING SOON” sticker on the announcement.

You can listen to “Float” below which already has a lot of his fans in their feelings.

Photo:

Hot Boy Summer: Rapper 6LACK Launches His Own Hot Sauce Brand  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa In Hot Water Over Mask Tweet
 1 hour ago
06.25.20
Kodak Black Threatens Walmart With Lawsuit
 1 hour ago
06.25.20
DJ Akademiks Says He’ll Stop Posting Meek Mill…
 1 hour ago
06.25.20
Hot Boy Summer: Rapper 6LACK Launches His Own…
 1 hour ago
06.25.20
Photos
Close