Angie’s Motivation: Why You Must Feed Your Soul With Beauty & Pleasure [VIDEO]

A lot of people are consuming nothing but bad news and gossip as they scroll through social media. Angie Ange explains the importance of feeding your soul with beauty, pleasure, and gladness. You must make time and enjoy things to help the mind, and Angie Ange explains how she’s able to practice this is by going out and enjoying nature!

