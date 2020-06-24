This Is How They Are Trying To Use Voter Suppression To Silence Us

We saw voting issues in Atlanta, and now it looks like Kentucky may see similar issues. According to CNN, “Kentucky’s two most most populous counties, Fayette and Jefferson, now have one in-person poll location each. Normally, Kentucky has around 3,700 polling locations.
Today, Kentuckians have just 170 locations to cast their ballots, with the state’s two most populous counties, Fayette and Jefferson, having just one in-person polling location each.”
On top of these issues we face, the President is relentless with his claims of mail-in voter fraud, and how it’s going to create a “rigged election.” Lore’l has to call CAP on the entire process and how they continue to try and use voter suppression against us to dictate elections.
If you are in Kentucky or New York today, make sure you get your ballot in!
