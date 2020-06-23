We Knew It: NYPD Made Up The Whole Shake Shack “Poisoning” Story, Allegedly

We called it as soon as it went down.

A week after some NYPD officers were claiming that they were “poisoned” by way of milkshakes at a Shake Shack in New York City, the New York Post is reporting that not only did the officers involved make up the entire story, but that the lieutenant for the Bronx officers took things a step further by sending an email to the police unions saying the officers were throwing up because of the laced shakes. They did no such thing.

Things seemed simple enough with police officers from the Boogie Down seemingly unhappy with the taste of their drinks complaining to the manager and getting free meals in return, but things went really south when they told the story to a superior.

Soon after sipping the shakes, however, the cops realized they didn’t taste or smell right, so they threw the drinks in the trash and alerted a manager, who apologized and issued them vouchers for free food or drink, which they accepted, according to sources.

But when the cops told their sergeant about the incident, the supervisor called in the Emergency Service Unit to set up a crime scene at the fast-food joint for an evidence search around 9:20 p.m. — nearly two hours after they first got the sour shakes.

The three were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where they were examined and released without ever showing symptoms, sources said.

After a quick investigation of the employees at the Shake Shack, detectives concluded that nothing was done with criminal intent and gave them a clean bill of health saying the milk shake machine had some leftover cleaning agent that caused the incident. Still, social media peeped the jig immediately and knew the police involved were fronting from the get.

Now that everything’s come to light we’re only left to wonder whether or not the authority figures involved will be held accountable for their asinine decision to make a sh*t mountain out of a molehill. Because of their actions a #BoycottShakeShack movement began on social media and the establishment felt the need to publicly apologize and explain their side of the story.

In the end, it’s things like this that contribute to people having a problem with trusting police in any capacity. Don’t get us started on the whole racial aspect of it. There’s a whole movement dedicated to that going on outside right now. Get familiar.

