Beef Brews Between Swizz Beatz & OVO After Producer Called Drake Out His Name

Although Swizz Beatz has been credited with keeping music fans engaged in entertained via his VERZUZ series with Timbaland, that same spirit of harmony was absent in him over the weekend. After calling Drake out his name during an interview session with Busta Rhymes, Swizz walked back the jab but some in the OVO camp won’t accept the apology.

Via Swizz’s Instagram Live-based Zone Radio show, the producer chopped it up with Busta Rhymes discussing a variety of topics. Last week, the track in question, “Stay Down,” made its way to the Internet, which features a J Dilla beat and record around 2012. Busta for his part was fine with the song never dropping but Swizz was ready for war.

Drizzy’s vocal tone is noticeably different with both men rocking similar verses about wishfully expressing that their romantic partners will overlook the trappings of their fame and the women who seek their attention.

“My whole energy was based on something that got leaked that you couldn’t put out no matter what the circumstances is,” Swizz said. That’s a little kid. That’s a guy. That’s a little guy and we made a lot of great things together and it’s not personal things, you understand? If it was personal we’d shoot your plane out the sky.”

After Busta tried to diffuse the situation and say that the song happened because Drake wanted to hop on a Dilla beat, Swizz took it up a higher notch and was angered that the song never saw the light of day.

“Because at the end of the day, n*ggas is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz said while Busta just walked off the screen keeping himself out the issue.

Swizz somewhat apologized for the jab, saying he was in the “wrong space” when he made the comments. Chubbs, Drake’s friend and head of security, took to Instagram Story and flicked a jab at Swizz.

“We don’t need no apology,” Chubbs wrote, tagging Swizz. “It’s clear [you] don’t like us so act that same way when you see us. P*ssy[.]”

