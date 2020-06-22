To help amplify the robust and expansive state of Black music, iOne Digital and the National Museum of African American Music present a timely conversation between voices of the music industry.

An esteemed panel will join for a thought-provoking conversation centered on all things Black music from the role of music in movements to mental health and cancel culture.

The State of Black Music Today Virtual Town Hall will debut Live on NewsOne Official’s Facebook page and GlobalGrind’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT. iOne Digital Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden will moderate the conversation. The State of Black Music Today’s esteemed panelists includes Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter and Actress LeToya Luckett; President and CEO of NMAAM Henry Beecher Hicks, III; Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter and Producer Eric Roberson; Emmy Winning TV/Film Producer (Unsung) and Writer P. Frank Williams; and SVP of Urban Promotion at RCA Records Samantha Selolwane.

Be sure to tune in!

Virtual Town Hall Will Discuss The State of Black Music Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: